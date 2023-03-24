Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance for Central government employees on Friday. Reports citing Union Minister Anurag Thakur added that the DA now stands at 42%. This increase is in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The Centre said that the Cabinet had approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners. This will benefit 47.58 lakh employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Reportedly, the DA will be paid at the updated rate of 42% with the March salary, while arrears will be provided for the months of January and February.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Thakur told reporters that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be ₹12,815.60 crore per annum.

Earlier this month, individuals under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 had announced plans for a nationwide protest spanning 200 cities including the national capital. The pensioners had called for a higher monthly stipend of ₹ ₹7,500 per month along with dearness allowance and medical facility to self and spouses.

(With inputs from agencies)