Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners

Centre hikes DA by 4% for govt employees, pensioners1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:37 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Friday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. The dearness allowance now stands at 42%.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance for Central government employees on Friday. Reports citing Union Minister Anurag Thakur added that the DA now stands at 42%. This increase is in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
