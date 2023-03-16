Centre may defer IDBI Bank’s $4 bn privatization plan1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:05 PM IST
The Union government may defer the $4 billion IDBI Bank privatization plan over concerns that the unprecedented market volatility may deter prospective buyers, two people familiar with the matter said
The Union government may defer the $4 billion IDBI Bank privatization plan over concerns that the unprecedented market volatility may deter prospective buyers, two people familiar with the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×