Centre may expand size of LIC share sale

The success of LIC’s IPO is crucial for the government to meet its asset sales goal, which has been kept at a conservative ₹65,000 crore for the current fiscal, lower than the revised ₹78,000 crore for the previous fiscal. However, the government could meet less than 17% of the revised target as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing volatility in stock markets forced it to postpone the LIC share sale to this fiscal year.

