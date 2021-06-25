Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Centre may review IBC provision on withdrawal of case

Centre may review IBC provision on withdrawal of case

Premium
In April, IDBI Bank-led lenders approved an OTS proposal of Siva Industries where creditors agreed to take a 93.4% haircut to settle dues of 4,863 crore.
2 min read . 12:20 AM IST Rajeev Jayaswal

According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), in over 363 major NCLT resolutions since 2017, banks have taken an average haircut of 80%

The government may review the legal provision that allows for the withdrawal of an insolvency case in favour of an often-negligible one-time settlement (OTS), two officials said, citing the example of Siva Industries Holdings Ltd.

The government may review the legal provision that allows for the withdrawal of an insolvency case in favour of an often-negligible one-time settlement (OTS), two officials said, citing the example of Siva Industries Holdings Ltd.

In April, IDBI Bank-led lenders discussed and approved an OTS proposal of Siva Industries where creditors agreed to take a 93.4% haircut to settle dues of 4,863 crore, the officials with direct knowledge of the matter said requesting anonymity.

In April, IDBI Bank-led lenders discussed and approved an OTS proposal of Siva Industries where creditors agreed to take a 93.4% haircut to settle dues of 4,863 crore, the officials with direct knowledge of the matter said requesting anonymity.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Subsequently a withdrawal application was filed under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai on 8 April.

That means the banks recovered 318 crore, including an upfront payment of 5 crore. The Chennai bench of NCLT is scheduled to adjudicate on the out-of-court settlement on Friday.

According to a Mint report on 18 June, India’s bankruptcy resolution system remains marred by meagre recoveries and protracted delays despite attempts to fine-tune the regime that debuted in 2017. On 15 June, NCLT questioned the extensive haircut (95.85%) that lenders have agreed to take in the insolvency resolution of Videocon group firms.

According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), in over 363 major NCLT resolutions since 2017, banks have taken an average haircut of 80%.

“We cannot comment on a particular case at NCLT. But government agencies and regulators watch all such developments. If required, laws can be amended to plug loopholes and strengthen IBC," said one of the officials cited above.

The ministries of corporate affairs and finance, the department of financial services, IBBI, the Reserve Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, which has a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, and the resolution professional of Siva Industries and Holdings did not respond to email queries.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China takes aim at educational costs as it seeks to rev ...

Premium

Google delays cookie removal to late 2023

Premium

The decimation of India’s small hotels

Premium

John McAfee’s death was likely suicide, Spanish authorities say

Section 12A was added by an amendment of IBC in 2018, which allows the parties to close an insolvency case with approval of 90% of the committee of creditors (CoC). “It seems that this exit route is being misused in some cases. The matter is under examination and based on facts appropriate decisions will be taken," the second official added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!