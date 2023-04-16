Centre moves SC in Yes Bank AT-1 bonds case

“It is an admitted position that in terms of Para 2.15 of the RBI Master Circular, the AT-1 bonds have to be written down after the ‘decision to reconstitute’ is taken by the relevant authorities. This is ‘before the reconstruction’ of Yes Bank. Therefore, the decision to write down the AT1 bonds was taken after RBI and the government notified the reconstruction scheme," said a legal expert seeking anonymity.

