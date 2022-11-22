Centre not keen to intervene in airline seat allocation fees

Centre not keen to intervene in airline seat allocation fees3 min read . 01:07 AM IST
- A Parliamentary panel had noted that fixing of different fares for selection of seats is arbitrary and unjustifiable
NEW DELHI :
NEW DELHI :
Airlines charge for every service offered, including seat selection and, at times, consumers even end up paying for a middle seat in the last row, right next to the lavatory. However, the Centre is in no mood to intervene in the pricing mechanism of the aviation sector, despite a surge in consumer complaints.
Airlines charge for every service offered, including seat selection and, at times, consumers even end up paying for a middle seat in the last row, right next to the lavatory. However, the Centre is in no mood to intervene in the pricing mechanism of the aviation sector, despite a surge in consumer complaints.
Ever since aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, allowed airlines to charge extra for seat selection in 2013, it has been an easy revenue stream for the aviation industry.
Many consumers have highlighted their plights on social media platforms regarding the extra charges for seats on top of the exorbitant airfares. Mint has learnt that policymakers are unlikely to intervene in the pricing mechanism of airlines and there will be no respite for the Indian air-passengers.
“Like any deregulated market, the government does not intervene in the pricing mechanism for services. The airline market is highly competitive and price-elastic. Consumers are free to choose from a variety of airlines. Prices are transparently declared in advance," a senior aviation ministry official said, seeking anonymity.
A back-of-the-envelope calculation for the extra charges on seats shows that a low-cost carrier van have additional income of ₹60,000-70,000 per flight, considering that the charge for window and aisle seats is ₹150-400. That apart, even middle seats are charged at a similar rate for most rows. The seats with extra legroom at the front and in the exit rows come for ₹800-1,500.
In fact, a recent survey by Local circles revealed that over one in three consumers surveyed did not get the option to secure a free seat on flights in the last 12 months, while 65% of respondents said only a “few seats" were allotted at the time of booking without charges.
The survey involved more than 30,000 participants from 351 districts. 60% of consumers urged the government to mandate the airlines to charge only 30% of seats on a flight.
In March, a Parliamentary committee on transport, tourism, and culture said fixing of different fares for selection of seats in the same flight is arbitrary and unjustifiable.
While the civil aviation ministry told the committee that air travel is contractual between airlines and passengers, the panel said it feels all the seats in a flight should have the same fare.
“The number of free seats is increasingly getting lesser and lesser as airlines look at ways to improve revenue performance amid a highly hostile cost environment when it comes to foreign exchange and jet fuel prices. Globally, airlines are also charging for seat select. However, there has been a common issue being faced as far as family seating is concerned. There could be review of this practice in US," an analyst said seeking anonymity.
The Office of Aviation Consumer Protection of the US department of transportation had issued a notice in July urging US airlines to ensure children aged 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult without additional charges. The department had received complaints of instances where young children, including 11 month-olds, were not seated next to an accompanying adult. A review of the airlines’ policies is expected this year in the US.
“Though scheduled airlines are free to fix charges and fees for the unbundled services, DGCA has the right to intervene and stop scheduled airlines from charging for specific unbundled service if principles like transparency, opt-in, and non-discrimination are found to be violated by the airlines," the latest Air Transport Circular by DGCA in 2021 on unbundled services and fees by scheduled airlines, said.