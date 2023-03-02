‘Centre planning to reform patent laws’
- “We are looking to improvise on the patent laws so that we can invite more R&D, more research, more innovation to India,” Goyal said at the ‘Mint Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2023 on Thursday.
NEW DELHI : The government is considering overhauling India’s patent rules to spur innovation and research and development (R&D), union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said, as he sought suggestions from industry and stakeholders to revamp the country’s legal framework.
