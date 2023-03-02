‘Centre planning to reform patent laws’

Outlining the government’s initiatives to encourage manufacturing activity in the country, Goyal said that four industrial parks are coming up to manufacture in the plug-and-play model, and many more are in the pipeline. Noting that several schemes to support manufacturing, including PLI schemes, are underway, Goyal said, “many more (schemes) we are introducing in the next few months". Around 13 PLI schemes have been announced, and a few more, including incentive schemes for petrochemicals, green hydrogen, electrolyzers, leather products, footwear and toys, are expected to be rolled out soon. On the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision of the government, he said that the defence sector, which was largely catered through imports, is now turning towards indigenous products, and India is becoming more and more self-reliant in the defence sector. He also said that through the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, India not only aims to become self-reliant, but also makes other countries rely on its products.

