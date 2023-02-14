Centre plans buybacks, OFS in PSUs for FY23 goal
The current year’s disinvestment proceeds have exceeded ₹31,000 crore but remain below the revised target of ₹50,000 crore.
NEW DELHI : The government is looking at buybacks and offer-for-sale (OFS) of central public sector enterprises as potential options to meet the current year’s disinvestment target as uncertain market conditions and legal hurdles pose challenges to ongoing privatization transactions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×