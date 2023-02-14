Centre plans buybacks, OFS in PSUs for FY23 goal

The current year’s disinvestment proceeds have exceeded ₹31,000 crore but remain below the revised target of ₹50,000 crore. This target was lowered from the ₹65,000 crore set in the FY23 budget. The current gap is unlikely to narrow by strategic disinvestments or the sale of all or 50% or more of government shares in central public sector enterprises, along with the transfer of management control. The strategic sale of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd had to be put on hold due to volatile crude prices and the global shift towards green energy. Demergers of Shipping Corp. of India and BEML have caused delays in the sale process of the core assets. The government has also put NMDC Steel, HLL Lifecare, and PDIL on the block, but the sales have not progressed.