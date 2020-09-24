Centre proposes interest on late air ticket refunds

The central government on Wednesday suggested airlines pay customers a monthly interest of 0.5% for delay in refunding the booking amount for cancelled air tickets, a proposal resisted by airlines.

Airlines cancelled thousands of tickets during the coronavirus lockdown and kept the money in so-called credit shells.

Vistara and AirAsia opposed the government’s proposal, made during a Supreme Court hearing in a plea seeking a full refund, saying most customers prefer credit shells. IndiGo said it has fully refunded the booking amount. GoAir pleaded that many airlines are on the brink of collapse and may shut if the situation doesn’t improve.

In its proposal before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, the government said it is open to considering interest rates of “any particular segment of passengers if adversely affected".

The court directed the government to file an additional affidavit detailing the refund modes of cancelled flights. The case will be heard on Friday.

The plea filed by non-government organization Pravasi Legal Cell claims not refunding the money is illegal and violates Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA’s) requirements.

DGCA filed a supplementary affidavit, clarifying that tickets booked during the lockdown will be immediately refunded. Also, booking amount for tickets booked prior to the lockdown for flights up to 24 May would be refunded as credit shell. DGCA also clarified that the refunds were applicable to passengers of all flights which were cancelled

The central government, in an earlier affidavit, had submitted, “If on account of financial distress, if airlines are not able to do so, they shall provide a credit shell equal to the amount of fare collected. This credit shell shall be issued in the name of the passenger who has booked the ticket."

The Centre has granted passengers time till 31 March to use the credit shell on any route of their choice.

