Centre’s stimulus measures do little to enthuse grounded Indian carriers

“One challenge for private airlines in India is that these airlines have nearly all borrowings in forex (by way of foreign aircraft leases or foreign Exim-backed loans) and have little collateral to offer for new loans (as they own a low percentage of aircraft, which are anyway mortgaged) and typically have negative working capital and hence they may have difficulty in raising unsecured debt from the Indian banking system to tide over these covid problems," said EY India transactions partner Kuljit Singh.