Centre scraps privatisation bid of SAIL's Bhadravati steel plant

Centre scraps privatisation bid of SAIL's Bhadravati steel plant

1 min read . 05:35 PM ISTLivemint

DIPAM said multiple EoIs had been received and qualified bidders had conducted due diligence

The Central government on Wednesday scrapped the privatisation of Steel Authority of India's (SAIL) Bhadravathi steel plant. This is due to insufficient bidder interest.

The government had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for divesting SAIL's 100 per cent stake in Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), Bhadravathi in Karnataka in July 2019.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said multiple EoIs had been received and qualified bidders had conducted due diligence.

"However, due to insufficient bidder interest in proceeding further with the transaction, Government of India, with the approval of Alternative Mechanism (Empowered Group of Ministers) has decided to annul the EoI and thereby terminating the present transaction," DIPAM said.

The Centre’s 65 per cent stake in primary steelmaker SAIL is worth about 29,600 crore at the current market prices.

SAIL owns five integrated steel plants at Asansol, Bhilai, Bokaro Durgapur and Rourkela. It has also three special steel plants along with a ferro alloy plant.

State-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported an 80 per cent decline in Q1FY23 net profit, on a standalone basis, at 776 crore on higher input costs and lower realisation. During the same quarter last fiscal, SAIL reported a 3,850 crore net profit.

While sales volume declined marginally to 3.15 million tonne (MT) during Q1 of the current fiscal compared to 3.33 MT a year earlier — its earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to 2,606 crore compared to 6,674 crore a year earlier. Revenue was at 24,029 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy).

