Centre scraps stake sale in BPCL on muted response

In April 2021, the stock was trading in the range of ₹418 to ₹422, but this April, it fell to the ₹374-390 range. On Thursday, the shares fell 0.54% to ₹324.25 on BSE. At the current share price, BPCL is valued at ₹70,338 crore, lower than over ₹90,000 crore back in November 2020 when it had received the bids. The government would get about ₹37,265 crore from the transaction at the current valuation. In March 2021, BPCL sold its 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for ₹9,875 crore to Assam and a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd as part of the privatization process.