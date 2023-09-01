Centre seeks bids for IMPCL's strategic disinvestment1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST
DIPAM issued an information memorandum where the government intends to sell its holding of 98.11% and the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd holding the rest, at the price found through bidding
New Delhi: The government has sought expression of interest for selling its full equity holding in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) under the ministry of Ayush, through strategic disinvestment where the government will give up its ownership and transfer management control to a private company.