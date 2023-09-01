Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Centre seeks bids for IMPCL's strategic disinvestment

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • DIPAM issued an information memorandum where the government intends to sell its holding of 98.11% and the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd holding the rest, at the price found through bidding

IMPCL is a CPSE, involved in manufacturing and supply of Authentic and Standardized Ayurvedic and Unani Medicines. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The government has sought expression of interest for selling its full equity holding in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) under the ministry of Ayush, through strategic disinvestment where the government will give up its ownership and transfer management control to a private company.

The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) issued an information memorandum where the government intends to sell its holding of 98.11% and the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited, an Uttarakhand government unit, holding the rest, at the price found through bidding.

As per the conditions, the government has sought interest from parties that have minimum Net Worth§ of Rs. 120 crore, profitable and more than two years old in terms of existence. Consortia are allowed with the lead investor having a mandatory minimum net worth of 48 crore and the partners, limited to five, having 12 crore net worth each.

Central and state government entities including public sector enterprises, government owned cooperative societies are not eligible to participate in the bidding. The last date for submitting bids is October 15.

IMPCL is a leading Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), involved in manufacturing and supply of Authentic and Standardized Ayurvedic and Unani Medicines. The profit-making organization since inception, the PSU recorded profit after tax of Rs. 33.76 crore for the FY22 on turnover of 260.84. The company is the only CSPE whose price/rate has been successfully accepted in the Government-e-Market (GeM) portal for procurement purposes and products are available for procurement of medicines.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
01 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST
