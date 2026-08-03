Subscribe

Centre to sell 6.5% stake in LIC at floor price of ₹382/share; retail investors can bid on 5 August — All we know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Aug 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Advertisement
The Centre will sell up to 6.5% stake in LIC at floor price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>382 per share in a two-day OFS on August 4-5, DIPAM Secretary said.
The Centre will sell up to 6.5% stake in LIC at floor price of ₹382 per share in a two-day OFS on August 4-5, DIPAM Secretary said. (Photo by Ramesh Pathania / Mint / File)
AI Quick Read

The central government is set to sell up to 6.5% stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at floor price of 382 per share through a two-day offer for sale (OFS), DIPAM Secretary said in a post today on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

The process opens for non-retail investors on 4 August and for retail investors on Wednesday, 5 August, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management's official account added.

Also Read | India hikes windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports — Here's all you need

The government offer will disinvest 2.5% equity in the insurance behemoth, with an additional 4% as a green shoe option. “This will help achieve MPS milestones ahead of schedule,” the post added.

Advertisement

Govt set to add 31,000 crore to disinvestment purse

The offer for over 82.22 crore shares, if fully subscribed, would fetch the Centre nearly 31,000 crore for its disinvestment purse, calculated at floor price of 382/share, according to a PTI report.

It added that the floor price is at a 10% discount over Monday's close. The closing price of LIC shares on 3 August was 424.35 apiece on the BSE, down 0.12% over the previous close.

The move comes as LIC seeks to comply with markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India's minimum public shareholding requirement mandate ahead of its 16 May 2027 deadline.

Also Read | HDFC, ICICI Bank hike FCNR rates: How much interest will depositors get?

SEBI had given the insurance company time to achieve a minimum 10% public shareholding. At present, the government holds a 96.5% stake in LIC.

Advertisement

LIC disinvestment ongoing process

Notably, the Centre had earlier sold 3.5% in LIC through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022 at a price band of 902-949 per share, raising about 21,000 crore, the report added.

LIC currently has a market capitalisation of over 5.36 lakh crore. In this fiscal, the central government has so far mopped up 21,082 crore through stake sale in seven public sector undertakings (PSUs) and remittances from Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

Life Insurance CorporationOffer For SaleBusinessLICDivestmentDisinvestment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCentre to sell 6.5% stake in LIC at floor price of ₹382/share; retail investors can bid on 5 August — All we know
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP