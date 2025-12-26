Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Indian government has officially notified the Colliery Control (Amendment) Rules, 2025, to make it much easier to start coal mining operations.

This new rule changes the law to allow the boards of coal companies to approve the opening of a mine, a seam, or even a section of a seam. By making this change, the government hopes to remove slow steps and help mines start working much faster than before.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Coal, the main goal of this update is to help the coal sector work better. Before this change, the old rules from 2004 required every mine owner to get permission from an office called the Coal Controller's Organisation.

Owners had to wait for this permission not just to open a new mine, but also to start work on different layers of coal inside the mine. They even had to ask for permission again if a mine stopped working for more than six months.

The government decided to remove the need for this middle step to save time. The Ministry of Coal stated that "the requirement of obtaining prior opening permission from the CCO has now been dispensed with." This means coal companies no longer have to wait for the Coal Controller to say yes before they begin. Instead, the leaders who sit on the board of the coal company now have the power to give the final approval themselves.

Experts believe this change will be very helpful for the industry. The Ministry noted that this reform "is expected to reduce upto 2 months in operationalisation of mine." By cutting out these 60 days of waiting, coal can be taken out of the ground and used much sooner. It also means the people at the very top of the coal companies are now the ones responsible for making sure everything is done correctly.

Even though the rules are simpler, there are still rules to keep things safe and organised. The new law says that a company board can only approve a mine after they have already received all the other necessary permits from the state and central governments. Once the board gives the okay, the company must still send the information to the Coal Controller's Organisation so the government knows what is happening.