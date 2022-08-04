Centre starts search for next NHPC CMD

Centre starts search for next NHPC CMD2 min read . 08:44 PM IST
- The last date of submission of applications is 26 August, 2022, showed a notification from the department of personnel and training
NEW DELHI :The public enterprises selection board (PESB) has sought applications for the role of the Chairman and Managing Director of hydro power major NHPC Ltd.
The last date of submission of applications is 26 August, 2022, showed a notification from the department of personnel and training.
It said that an employee with a central public sector enterprise, or with the central government including the armed forces or all India services can apply for the post.
Further, candidates with experience in the private sector have also been invited and the DoPT has said that preference would be given to candidates from listed companies. Employees of company with a annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore or more would be eligible for the post.
“Applicants should have at least 5 years of experience/exposure at a senior level of management in an organization of repute during the last 10 years in power sector," it said.
The minimum age of the applicants should be 45 years, said the notification.
The search for the next CMD begins as Abhay Kumar Singh is set to retire from the post on 31 August, 2022. Singh took over as the CMD in February 2020.
“The chairman and managing director is the chief executive of the corporation and accountable to its board of directors and government/shareholders. He/she is responsible for the efficient functioning of the corporation, and for achievning its corporate objectives and performance parameters, promoting indigenisation under ‘Atma nirbhar’ scheme of the government," said the notification.
This change of guard comes at a time of India’s largest hydropower firm lining up an ambitious expansion plan including setting up 20.8 GW of pumped storage plants at an investment of around ₹62,400 crore.
With the target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero carbon emission by 2070, Centre is giving a major emphasis on hydropower projects.
In a recent interview to Mint, NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh said that India is working on 10 hydropower projects totalling 6.8 giga watt (GW) on Western rivers to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. These projects being constructed at an investment of Rs68,000 crore by state run NHPC Ltd are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (HP), and are part of India’s plan of exercising its rights to stop excess water flowing to Pakistan.
These projects assume strategic importance against the backdrop of China developing the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the region, given that control over river water flow acts as a force multiplier during times of aggression.
India has adopted a similar approach on its eastern borders and plans to construct the country’s second-largest dam at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh to counter China’s ambitious water diversion scheme of the river that feeds downstream into the Brahmaputra.
The company is also involved in development of hydropower projects in neighbouring countries including Nepal, thereby playing a key role in the country’s neighbourhood.