Centre starts search for next NHPC CMD

In a recent interview to Mint, NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh said that India is working on 10 hydropower projects totalling 6.8 giga watt (GW) on Western rivers to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. These projects being constructed at an investment of Rs68,000 crore by state run NHPC Ltd are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (HP), and are part of India’s plan of exercising its rights to stop excess water flowing to Pakistan.