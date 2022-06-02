Centre to announce framework on service charges levied by restaurants

Centre to announce framework on service charges levied by restaurants1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- Restaurant associations have observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge
Amid complaints of wrongful collection of service charge by hotels and restaurants, the union government on Thursday said that it will come up with a framework to ensure strict compliance of rules related to levying of service charge.
Amid complaints of wrongful collection of service charge by hotels and restaurants, the union government on Thursday said that it will come up with a framework to ensure strict compliance of rules related to levying of service charge.
During a recently concluded stakeholder meeting, consumer organisations argued that levying service charge is arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.
During a recently concluded stakeholder meeting, consumer organisations argued that levying service charge is arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.
“Questioning the legitimacy of such charge, it was highlighted that since there is no bar on restaurants/hotels on fixing their food prices, including an additional charge in the name of service charge is detrimental to the rights of consumers," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
However, restaurant associations have observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge. Service charge is used by restaurants and hotels to pay the staff and workers and is not charged for the experience, the associations stated.
The ministry reiterated that the placing an order by a customer amounts to his agreement to pay prices in the menu along with applicable taxes and charging for anything other than the aforementioned, without express consent of the consumer, would amount to unfair trade practice under the Act.
“Further, considering entry of a customer to a restaurant/hotel as an implied consent to pay service charge would amount to imposition of an unjustified cost on customer as a condition precedent to placing an order for food and would fall under restrictive trade practice under the Act, the ministry added.