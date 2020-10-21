Centre to issue rules on carpooling by Dec

An individual driving his personal car can offer rides to others travelling on the same route, thus reducing commuting expenses. Carpooling can also be provided by ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber, who will, however, have to offer a separate platform for this. Uber has a ‘commute’ service, which matches pairs of neighbours and co-workers travelling along similar routes, to save time, money and environment, said Uber in a blog post on 1 September.