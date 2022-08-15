Centre to rework IBC reform proposals

One of them is related to a Supreme Court ruling in July that in essence said that bankruptcy tribunals have the discretion to look into certain factors other than the payment default by the corporate debtor while deciding on admitting a bankruptcy petition by a financial creditor. The ruling that came in the case of a power company cited the example of a favourable award that the defaulting company received from the electricity tribunal, which if implemented, would let the company sail through its financial troubles. This has raised questions about the sufficiency of a payment default for admission of a bankruptcy petition.