The government will come up with a fresh disinvestment plan for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some projects.

The previous disinvestment proposal of BPCL was scrapped as only one bidder was left in the process.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the government is considering selling up to a quarter of BPCL after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.

The national capital is considering inviting bids for a 20%-25% stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98% holding.

Initially, the Centre had aimed to raise $8-$10 billion from selling its full stake in BPCL. Having drawn up plans four years ago, it invited bids in 2020, hoping major players such as Russia's Rosneft might be interested.

But Rosneft and Saudi Aramco did not bid, as low oil prices at that time and weak demand curbed their investment plans.

The report said even a part sale of BPCL was unlikely to be completed this financial year as the process would take more than 12 months.

Sale prospects were hit by inconsistent policies on petrol and diesel prices.

"There were many issues but most recently petrol prices not being raised for four months between November and February were presumed due to elections by the government," an official said.

India had elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh in February and pump prices only started moving up from 22 March, by which time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party had won in four out of five states.

The current discussion began after all bidders had withdrawn from the process last month, the report added.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management and oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Group were the final bidders.

The backtracking on BPCL's full stake sale is symptomatic of slow progress in the government's privatisation plans.

In 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to privatise most state-run companies, including banks, mining companies and insurers.

But little progress has been made, and the government had deferred plans to sell any other banks this financial year apart from IDBI Bank, which is majority owned by Life Insurance Corp of India.