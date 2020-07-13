Centre weighs special resolution scheme for bankrupt MSMEs

The scheme, to be notified under section 240A of the IBC, will specify a modified version of the bankruptcy scheme for small businesses. This section empowers the government to customize the requirements of bankruptcy resolution for MSMEs. One major exemption to SMEs will be from section 29A of the code, which says that major shareholders of companies in default cannot participate in the resolution scheme unless the default is rectified. For small businesses, there may not be much interest from other investors to take charge of a company, and excluding the promoter from resolution may not be a good idea.