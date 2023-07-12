Centre  begins inspection into Byju’s financials

In a statement, a Byju’s spokesperson said the company had received no intimation about an inspection. “We would like to clarify that, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd (operating under the brand name “Byju’s") has not received any communication from the MCA regarding any suo motu section 206 Companies Act inspection of its books of accounts. Section 206 of the Companies Act is routinely used by the ROC (Registrar of Companies) to conduct inspections with respect to companies. If the routine inspection you mention indeed takes place, regarding the commencement of which we have no intimation or information, the company will be more than happy to cooperate fully and provide all necessary explanations and clarifications."

