Centre  begins inspection into Byju’s financials

Centre begins inspection into Byju’s financials3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:44 AM IST
MCA has begun an inspection of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd on a suo moto basis
MCA has begun an inspection of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd on a suo moto basis
NEW DELHI :The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has begun an inspection of the books of edtech firm Byju’s as corporate governance concerns mount following the resignation of its auditor as well as three shareholder directors.
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has begun an inspection of the books of edtech firm Byju’s as corporate governance concerns mount following the resignation of its auditor as well as three shareholder directors.
MCA has begun an inspection of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd on a suo moto basis, according to two government officials directly aware of the development. “The inspection of Byju’s books of accounts by MCA has been started after certain significant developments at Byju’s over the past few weeks," said the first person.
MCA has begun an inspection of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd on a suo moto basis, according to two government officials directly aware of the development. “The inspection of Byju’s books of accounts by MCA has been started after certain significant developments at Byju’s over the past few weeks," said the first person.
Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity, terming the matter sensitive and highly confidential.
According to the two people, the developments that prompted the MCA inspection include the sudden resignation of Deloitte Haskins and Sells as the company’s auditor, inordinate and repeated delays in filing the company’s financials with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), and the abrupt resignation of key shareholder directors from the board.
The scope of the MCA inspection will entail thoroughly scrutinizing Byju’s books of accounts to ensure that there is no breach of money-laundering norms or non-compliance with any of the extant regulations under the Companies Act, according to the two people.
On 22 June, Deloitte resigned as Byju’s auditor soon after representatives of Byju’s three influential backers—Peak XV, Prosus NV, and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative—quit Byju’s board, citing differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues.
“An inspection of books of accounts of Byju’s has been ordered under section 206 of the Companies Act," said the second person, a government official. “Officers of the company (Byju’s) have to produce the documents sought by the authority doing the inspection. Section 207 of the Act specifies the powers of the registrar doing the inspection," he added.
“If the inspection discovers enough wrongdoings, especially on a potential siphoning-off of funds by the promoters, the case will be referred to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). But that may take some time," said the first person.
Since Byju’s is based in Bengaluru, MCA may be assisted by the ministry’s Bengaluru office.
In a statement, a Byju’s spokesperson said the company had received no intimation about an inspection. “We would like to clarify that, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd (operating under the brand name “Byju’s") has not received any communication from the MCA regarding any suo motu section 206 Companies Act inspection of its books of accounts. Section 206 of the Companies Act is routinely used by the ROC (Registrar of Companies) to conduct inspections with respect to companies. If the routine inspection you mention indeed takes place, regarding the commencement of which we have no intimation or information, the company will be more than happy to cooperate fully and provide all necessary explanations and clarifications."
According to the first government official, the MCA inspection follows an internal assessment of the company’s state of affairs.
At Byju’s, there is no clarity on the financials for the last two years (FY22 and FY23).
Nonetheless, the government is also of the view that investigating agencies chasing startups may not send the right signal to entrepreneurs and investors.
MCA, in the meantime, has decided to explore a new regulatory framework for startups that have grown beyond a specific size. The idea is to suggest greater regulatory or compliance requirements for large startups without compromising on ease of doing business, Mint reported on Tuesday.
Founder Byju Raveendran and his family hold around 24% of the company, while scores of other shareholders own smaller equity stakes.
In May, Byju’s lenders had taken the company to a US court over $500 million ‘missing’ from its US entity Byju’s Alpha and sought to take control of the US subsidiary. The origin of that dispute, too, was over the delay in Byju’s financial statements, a technical breach of covenants as per the loan agreement.
After Deloitte resigned, Byju’s appointed BDO Consulting Pvt. Ltd as its auditor. Emails sent to MCA for comment remained unanswered at press time.