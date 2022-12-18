Centre’s net direct tax collection reaches 80% of budget estimate2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 04:05 PM IST
- Advance Tax collections for the current fiscal after the December instalment stood at ₹5.2 trillion, showing a growth of nearly 13%
New Delhi: Net direct tax collection of the central government including the December installment of advance tax receipts has grown 20% so far this fiscal from the year ago period to ₹11.36 trillion, covering about 80% of the budgeted estimate for the whole fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Sunday.