Centre’s net direct tax collection reaches 80% of budget estimate

Tax deducted at source (TDS) of ₹6.45 trillion was the largest in terms of the mode of collection, followed by advance tax of ₹5.2 trillion, self assessment of ₹1.4 trillion and regular assessment of ₹46,244 crore. The numbers show the gradual expansion of TDS across various economic activities, which is proving to be an effective strategy for the government to ensure tax compliance. The advantage of TDS is that it is both a tax collection strategy as well as an information gathering tool.

