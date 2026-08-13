Lightspeed-backed Centricity raises ₹280 crore led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund

Wealth management startup Centricity has raised ₹280 crore in a Series A funding round led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lightspeed India Partners, Burman Family Office, RAAY Investments (Amit Patni Family Office), Kuldeep Rathi (Ask Automotives Ltd.) Family Office, Stride Ventures, Innoven Capital, and other returning investors.
The company said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology stack, expand its business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) wealth distribution platform, grow its private wealth and NRI global private client businesses, and expand across domestic and international markets.