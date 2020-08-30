Centricus’s 11th-hour bid adds curiousity to waiting game on TikTok

A representative for Centricus confirmed the company had made an offer, while a TikTok spokeswoman pushed back on that potential deal, calling it “preposterous."Under the expectant watch of executives and government officials from Seattle and Silicon Valley to Arkansas and Washington, ByteDance’s decision on which bid to choose — or whether to sell the app’s assets at all — could come as soon as this weekend, a person familiar with that company’s thinking said.Here’s what we know: