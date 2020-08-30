Centricus’s 11th-hour bid adds curiousity to waiting game on TikTok

Centricus’s 11th-hour bid adds curiousity to waiting game on TikTok3 min read . 05:27 AM IST
ByteDance’s decision on bids from Oracle, Microsoft could come within days, people say
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ByteDance’s decision on bids from Oracle, Microsoft could come within days, people say
Less than two days after Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. submitted rival bids to China’s ByteDance Ltd. to acquire TikTok’s U.S. business, a dark-horse possible third bidder emerged as the two software makers waited for a response to their offers.
Less than two days after Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. submitted rival bids to China’s ByteDance Ltd. to acquire TikTok’s U.S. business, a dark-horse possible third bidder emerged as the two software makers waited for a response to their offers.
On Friday, Centricus Asset Management Ltd. and Triller Inc. made a last-minute pitch to buy TikTok’s operations in several countries for $20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Centricus and Triller submitted their bid to Beijing-based ByteDance, this person said, for TikTok’s assets in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India, including $10 billion in cash up front and $10 billion in profit-sharing from the resulting venture, the person said.
On Friday, Centricus Asset Management Ltd. and Triller Inc. made a last-minute pitch to buy TikTok’s operations in several countries for $20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Centricus and Triller submitted their bid to Beijing-based ByteDance, this person said, for TikTok’s assets in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India, including $10 billion in cash up front and $10 billion in profit-sharing from the resulting venture, the person said.
A representative for Centricus confirmed the company had made an offer, while a TikTok spokeswoman pushed back on that potential deal, calling it “preposterous."Under the expectant watch of executives and government officials from Seattle and Silicon Valley to Arkansas and Washington, ByteDance’s decision on which bid to choose — or whether to sell the app’s assets at all — could come as soon as this weekend, a person familiar with that company’s thinking said.Here’s what we know:
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated