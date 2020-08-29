Centricus, Triller seek to buy TikTok assets for $20 billion

President Donald Trump this month threatened to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. and then ordered ByteDance sell its U.S. assets, citing national security concerns. Trump has issued an executive order with a mid-September deadline for TikTok to be sold or be barred in the U.S. A later order required ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets within 90 days. The administration is also demanding that the buyer of TikTok’s U.S. business be an American company, which makes it unclear how a Centricus bid will be received, even with Triller involved.