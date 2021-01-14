Centrum likely to submit formal offer for PMC Bank next week

“That was the thinking a couple of years ago, that we will build scale first like all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have done. However, given what has happened in last 18-24 months particularly in the NBFC sector, we think there are two times to enter a bank. When you are big in scale, it makes sense and when you are reasonably small it also makes sense. Scaling up now is not as easy as two years ago. The liquidity window for NBFCs is far more constrained. There have been lots of accidents in the NBFC sector. So, it’s not a bad time to have a look at it," said Bindra.