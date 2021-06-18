Centrum-BharatPe small finance bank to have 500 crore capital on day one

We have been given 120 days (from today) to operationalize the bank. Once that is done, the central bank will draft a scheme which will be about the amalgamation of PMC Bank with our small finance bank. Then it will go to the government for approval and official notification. See, this is the process, and I would not be able to say how long that would take. Under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act one can only prepare a merger scheme between two banks and therefore the process will start only once we have been converted into a bank.