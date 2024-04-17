Century Real Estate raises ₹450 crore from Edelweiss to buy land and pay debts
The developer will use around 40% of the funds to buy a 72-acre land parcel near the Bengaluru international airport, and the rest to repay debts and for working capital.
Bengaluru: Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt Ltd has secured ₹450 crore of debt financing from Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited, the asset management arm of financial services firm Edelweiss Group, a top company executive said.
