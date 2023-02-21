Century-Old Australian supermarket Coles names first female CEO

Coles Group Ltd. named Leah Weckert as its new chief executive officer, the first female to hold the position at the 109-year-old Australian supermarket chain.

Coles Group Ltd. named Leah Weckert as its new chief executive officer, the first female to hold the position at the 109-year-old Australian supermarket chain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coles Group Ltd. named Leah Weckert as its new chief executive officer, the first female to hold the position at the 109-year-old Australian supermarket chain.

Weckert, who has served on the company’s executive leadership team since 2018, will take over on May 1 when Steven Cain retires, Melbourne-based Coles said Tuesday.

Weckert, who has served on the company’s executive leadership team since 2018, will take over on May 1 when Steven Cain retires, Melbourne-based Coles said Tuesday. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 14 Days Free Trial

The number of women CEOs among members of Australia’s ASX300 index stalled last year at 18, according to the 2022 Chief Executive Women Senior Executive Census. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} MINT PREMIUM See All {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Weckert will be paid fixed compensation of A$2 million ($1.4 million) and will also receive short and long-term financial incentives, Coles said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.