CEO Deepinder Goyal urges people to apply for 800 vacancies at Zomato

As tech layoffs leave thousands reeling, foodtech giant Zomato has urged people to apply for more than 800 vacant positions within the organisation. The development comes exactly two months after the company laid off around 3% of its workforce on the basis of regular performance. Zomato has witnessed some top level exits in the past year - including the resignation of two co-founders.

“We have about 800 positions open across these five roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread," wrote Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a LinkedIn post.

He urged people to reach out to him via email (at deepinder@zomato.com) to express interest in knowing more about any of these roles. The post also included photos of the job description and requirements for the five roles in question.

Asked about “surety against layoffs" Goyal responded somewhat noncommittally to a LinkedIn user. “There never is."

Earlier on Monday, the company had refuted reports that said it was shutting down its 10-minute food delivery service. The food aggregator said that it was looking to rebrand Instant and working on a new menu. According to Zomato all its finishing stations remain intact and no individuals have been impacted by the decision.

The news came mere days after co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his post. One of the first few employees of Zomato, the company lauded his work in building the company's core tech systems in a regulatory filing. The January 3 update however did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

Prior to this, in November last year, fellow co-founder Mohit Gupta had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years ago, had been elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

