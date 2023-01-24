CEO Deepinder Goyal urges people to apply for 800 vacancies at Zomato

CEO Deepinder Goyal urges people to apply for 800 vacancies at Zomato2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that there were ‘about 800 positions open across five roles’ within the company. The development incidentally comes two months after the company laid off around 3% of its workforce.
As tech layoffs leave thousands reeling, foodtech giant Zomato has urged people to apply for more than 800 vacant positions within the organisation. The development comes exactly two months after the company laid off around 3% of its workforce on the basis of regular performance. Zomato has witnessed some top level exits in the past year - including the resignation of two co-founders.
