CEO pay packages rose to $14.7 million in 2021, a new high

Tesla Inc. reported paying Mr. Musk nothing for a second year in a row, after awarding him a record-setting 2018 pay package that was valued at $2.3 billion at the time. Since then, Mr. Musk has vested—or gained full title to—11 of the 12 tranches of stock options included in that package. At recent prices, those options would be valued at about $65 billion after exercise. He generally must hold shares resulting from the options for at least five years. Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.