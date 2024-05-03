CEO Tim Cook satisfied with Apple's 'strong double-digit growth' in India as company reports record revenues
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces record revenues in India for Q1 2024 despite overall revenue and iPhone sales drops. Cook emphasized local production's importance for competitiveness. CFO Luca Maestri highlights significant revenue growth in emerging markets.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple achieved record revenues in India for the quarter ending March 2024, despite a 4 percent drop in overall revenue and a 10 percent decline in iPhone sales from the previous year.
