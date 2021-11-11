CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing US blacklist, Israeli media say

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JERUSALEM: The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JERUSALEM: The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

NSO Group declined to comment. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.