CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing US blacklist, Israeli media say

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Reuters
Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO
JERUSALEM: The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.
NSO Group declined to comment.
Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO.
