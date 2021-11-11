Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing US blacklist, Israeli media say

CEO-designate of NSO spyware firm quits, citing US blacklist, Israeli media say

A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Reuters

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JERUSALEM: The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

