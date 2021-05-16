Since taking the helm as chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard SA’s North American business in late 2019, she has put those experiences at the center of her business strategy. She introduced an Absolut Vodka marketing campaign tackling the subject of sexual consent. Pernod, which also makes Malibu rum and Jameson Irish whiskey, has expanded into low- and no-alcohol offerings as some consumers choose to drink less. And Ms. Mukherjee has taken public stances on racial justice and other issues, arguing that CEOs can’t stand on the sidelines.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in