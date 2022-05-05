CEOs give dueling visions of the future of work

Many executives said there was no shortage of issues requiring their attention, including the health of the economy. Morgan Stanley’s Mr. Gorman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the U.S. entered a mild recession in the future, noting the mixed history of previous interest-rate increase cycles from the Federal Reserve. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy and labor market remained strong, though she said inflation is too high. Consumers are also under pressure because inflation is rising faster than wages, said James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola Co. “That tends to end badly," Mr. Quincey said.