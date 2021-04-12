CEOs in India seek to vaccinate staff to avert lockdown1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 09:45 AM IST
The industry body polled 710 CEOs and senior leaders. They were split across manufacturing and service sectors and 68% were from small firms.
Chief executive officers of companies in India are against more lockdowns and are instead working with the government to vaccinate their employees, according to a survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry.
Key Findings:
India has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, reporting a daily record of more than 150,000 cases. Hospitals are on the brink of being overwhelmed and preventive vaccines and curative medicines are running out. The new wave has pushed Maharashtra -- the most industrialized state that accounts for almost 15% of national output -- to shut all non-essential businesses and order offices to work from home through April.
