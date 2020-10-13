CEOs increasingly see sustainability as path to profitability

Solvay landed at No. 52 in The Wall Street Journal’s new list of the 100 most sustainably managed companies, notching high marks on air quality, employee health and safety, and human rights and community relations. To produce the ranking, the Journal’s research analysts screened a universe of more than 5,500 publicly traded companies on various environmental, social and other factors, using publicly available data and an analysis of hundreds of thousands of news articles about the companies. To be included, a company had to meet minimum data-disclosure standards in key categories including the environment, workplace, social issues and business model/innovation.