Home / Companies / News /  CEOs pay packages rose to 11.81 crore during first wave of Covid-19 : Report

CEOs pay packages rose to 11.81 crore during first wave of Covid-19 : Report

The median salary of the nation's top executives is up 2.6% in the first two years of the Covid pandemic
1 min read . 09:59 AM ISTLivemint

  • A company's CEO drew a salary of 11.81 crore in 2020-21 when the salary of a median employee was 6.4 lakh
  • Earning gap between top management and regular employees was more pronounced in Divi's Laboratories

The rich got richer during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic as India's CEOs saw a faster rise in compensation even as the salary of the median employee shrunk.

According to a report by Business Standard, the median salary of the nation's top executives is up 2.6% in the first two years of the Covid pandemic. The median CEO salary has increased from 11.51 crore in (FY19) before the pandemic to 11.81 crore in (FY21--the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic).

However, the salaries of median employees are still down 0.5% from their pre-pandemic level, the financial daily stated.

As per the analysis, a company's CEO drew a salary of 11.81 crore in 2020-21 when the salary of a median employee was 6.4 lakh.

The analysis is based on a common sample of 76 companies from the Nifty 100 index.

The daily highlighted that the earning gap between top management and regular employees was more pronounced in Divi's Laboratories wherein the CEO's compensation in 2020-21 was 80.84 crore while the median employee salary stood at 4.5 lakh.

Whereas, Coal India has the least income equality with the CEO salary at 63.82 lakh in FY21 and the median employee salary at 17.14 lakh.

Among the sectors, the gap between the top executive salary and the median salary of an employee was wide in pharma companies at 340x in FY 21, followed by automotive at 308x and the telecom sector at 257.2x, according to Business Standard's report.

The banking sector has the least gap in salary inequality with a median CEO compensation at 5.51 crore in 2020-21, and the median employee salary at 6.1 lakh.