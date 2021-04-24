CEOs speak about the economy, the world reopening, crypto and more
- The leaders of Citigroup, Delta and IBM, among others, discuss how business is evolving, as Covid-19 vaccinations roll out
This is what some of the world’s corporate leaders have said recently on issues ranging from China to the chip shortage.
Economy
