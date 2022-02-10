Cerberus, the top bidder for Yes Bank’s ARC

JC Flowers and Co. has also submitted a competing binding bid to buy a majority stake in Yes Bank’s proposed ARC. The asset sale will be conducted via a Swiss auction where other interested parties will also be invited to bid for the assets and match the highest offer. The sale of assets will take place as per a 15:85 structure, with 15% of the transaction value to be paid upfront and the rest in the form of security receipts to be redeemed, depending on recovery by the ARC.

