Cerelac's added sugar below prescribed limit, says Nestle India CMD
There has been a 30% reduction in the last five years vis-vis added sugars, and Nestle India will continue to reduce it to whatever will be the bare minimum, Nestle India said
Mumbai: Packaged foods company Nestle India on Monday claimed its infant cereal brand Cerelac complies with local food norms, saying added sugars in the baby food are less than what India’s food regulator permits.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message