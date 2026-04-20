Certus Capital to invest ₹2000 cr in housing, mixed-use projects in FY27

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read20 Apr 2026, 06:40 PM IST
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Ashish Khandelia, founder, Certus Capital.
Summary
The push comes amid a surge in capital flows into Indian real estate, with investments hitting a record $14.3 billion in 2025, up 25% year-on-year

Bengaluru: Real estate investment firm Certus Capital plans to invest around 2000 crore in residential, office and mixed-use development projects in 2026-27, said a top executive.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm will deploy the capital through a combination of proprietary balance sheet and its recently launched alternative investment fund (AIF).

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Certus Capital is currently raising its second Category-2 AIF—Certus TFCI Real Estate Fund—of 500 crore plus a green-shoe option of 500 crore. Tourism Finance Corp. of India (TFCI) is an anchor investor in the fund and has committed 10% of the fund size.

Founded in 2018 by Ashish Khandelia, former director and co-head of real estate business in India at global asset management firm KKR, Certus Capital focuses on a structured, flexible and execution-led approach to real estate financing that can tap a wide investor base.

“The investments will be done mostly in the form of structured credit. By virtue of having both AIF and deal-level investing capability, it gives us a lot more flexibility in terms of risk-reward. We can do financing for land acquisition, working capital, all the way to last-mile funding,” Khandelia told Mint in an interview.

The push comes amid a surge in capital flows into Indian real estate, with investments hitting a record $14.3 billion in 2025, up 25% year-on-year, according to property advisory CBRE India in January. Land and project development sites dominated the real estate investment landscape last year.

“The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026,” said Anshman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) for India, South-East Asia, the Middle-East & Africa at CBRE.

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In FY26, Certus has committed to around 1,400 crore of investments. “The demand for capital continues to remain high. As the residential sector sees some amount of plateauing, developers need financing across a project’s capital lifecycle. So far, our average deal sizes have been in the range of 100-200 crore. This will increase to 200-500 crore,” Khandelia added.

Certus Capital operates across the top-tier cities in the country and also selectively extends its approach into international markets, building a diversified portfolio across residential, commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments.
Certus Capital has submitted an application to set up a fund management entity at Gift City that will help in broader global capital participation.

“We have an aspiration to be not only an India manager, which will be our mainstay, but also opportunistically look at international geographies,” Khandelia said.

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The company is focused on selectively expanding its global investment management business. "We have identified couple of geographies. We took measured bets on completed assets in Dubai last year. Despite all the geopolitical developments, the way our deals are structured, our investments are holding quite well. We are of the view that these kinds of situations are likely to create some interesting opportunities for us,” he added.

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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