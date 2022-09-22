CESL floats tender for 5690 eBuses

It contains demand for three types of eBuses - 7m, 9m and 12m on a gross cost contracting basis, requesting bidders to quote a price per kilometer for operating services over 12 years - a model that is quickly becoming a standard in India.
New Delhi: Convergence Energy Services Ltd. (CESL) has floated a tender for 5,690 eBuses. This is the first tender under the National Electric Bus Programme which aims to effect the deployment of 50,000 eBuses across the country.
A statement from CESL on Thursday said that the unified tender calling for proposals for provision of mobility services benefits from participation of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh.
CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd., under the ministry of power. The request for proposals comes after CESL was mandated by NITI Aayog to implement a national programme.
The mandate came after CESL managed a 10-month long process that gave rise to a unified tender with homogenised terms and conditions, saw the participation of five cities under the FAME subsidy programme, and discovered prices that were 27% and 25% lower than diesel and CNG, respectively, without considering the subsidy.
At a recently concluded conference, INSIGHT 2022, the union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had stressed on the need to maintain high ambitions and offered the support of his ministry in this national effort to transform the public bus system to electric.
The NEBP will seek to aggregate demand for eBuses across the country, support state transport undertakings to integrate them into their operations, and work with states and discoms alike to support the creation of charging infrastructure at their depots, it said.
The development comes after the completion of its previous tender of 5450 eBuses under a ‘Grand Challenge’. The tender is based on terms and conditions standardised through the ‘Grand Challenge’ process.
It contains demand for three types of eBuses - 7m, 9m and 12m on a gross cost contracting basis, requesting bidders to quote a price per kilometer for operating services over 12 years - a model that is quickly becoming a standard in India.
The tender establishes the requirement of using 25% women as drivers, depot and factory staff.
Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of CESL, said, “At a national level, I am very encouraged by the demand for eBuses – and appeal to suppliers to enhance production and financiers to come forth. I am also very happy that Arunachal Pradesh has joined us.“
“While we are implementing our vision to move India to electric mobility, it is my dream to see that one day, all these buses will be charged using renewable energy. I am sure that if we all put in our best, even this dream will come true,“ she added.
The announcement of this tender is in line with the government’s commitments to achieve net zero emissions status by 2070, and to get closer to achieving energy independence by 2047.
The bidders of this tender will benefit from all financial incentives offered by state governments – notably, Delhi and Haryana at the time of issuance.