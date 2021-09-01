NEW DELHI : State-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Wednesday launched its scheme for the sale of electric two-wheelers for Kerala government employees, the firm said in a statement.

“The programme is custom-designed for employees of the Government of Kerala, and vehicles are made available by CESL through its relationship with vehicle manufacturers," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of CESL calling bids for procuring100,000 electric three-wheelers with an estimated cost of ₹3000 crore in the largest such global tender. CESL’s parent firm Energy Efficiency Services Ltd's (EESL) been allotted the demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component under the ₹10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme of the government.

“All vehicles will benefit from the Central Government’s subsidy programme FAME II, which allows customers to access a significant subsidy that brings electric vehicles closer to the cost of their fossil fuel equivalents," the statement said.

CESL aims to have 200,000 electric two-wheelers and 300,000 electric three-wheelers across India and is working on a grand challenge among nine major metros to allocate electric buses with as many as 7,408 e-buses expected to be offered under the Fame scheme. The scheme has been extended by two years till 31 March 2024.

In addition to supplying electric two-wheelers to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Goa, CESL has also been aggregating demand for leasing out and operating three-wheeled EVs for the garbage collection fleet of municipalities across the country, including for Pune Municipal Corporation.

“Deployment of Electric Two-Wheelers (E2W) amongst state government officials is another important step through which the state government aims to generate a demand for 10,000 electric two-wheelers from government officials and state offices across Kerala," the statement said.

This comes at a time when climate change is a clear and present danger as articulated by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which stated that extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods and businesses in India and South Asia, and called for immediate steps to mitigate climate change.

“This programme is carried out in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Government of Kerala," the statement said and added, “Kerala is the first state in the CESL portfolio to move ahead and ordering two-wheelers. The launch of this Scheme, therefore, makes Kerala the first user of the digital marketplace – MyEV which will enable easy access to consumers for booking and buying electric two-wheelers."

As part of the strategy to popularise green mobility in the country, a total of 1590 electric cars have already been deployed in 160 central and state governments across 49 cities. CESL is also in talks with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to reduce interest rates on EV loans by at-least 5 percentage points to make them affordable as reported by Mint earlier.

“I am glad that Kerala government is taking this initiative with CESL to increase EV penetration in the state. EMC has shown great leadership in developing and implementing this programme, and programmes such as these could become trendsetters for the adoption of green mobility across the country," said CESL managing director and chief executive officer Mahua Acharya in the statement.

CESL is also running the Gram Ujala scheme that offers the world’s cheapest LED bulbs in rural areas at ₹10. While a total of 350 million compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs have been replaced with LED bulbs, the target is to reach 770 million bulbs.

“We are working towards achieving the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog for the induction of green modes of transportation in different categories in the next five years. With this level of demand witnessed from cities, fleet operators, and financing entities, it is clear that the market is ready for a complete transition to electric mobility," Acharya added.

