Coming soon, a grand challenge for electric buses

Some of the issues impacting the e-bus component of the scheme’s previous version from taking off include the high price of e-bus, which is as much as 2.5 times of buses having an internal combustion engine, and payment default risk by SRTUs. The earlier version failed to take off, with only 5%, or ₹492 crore, of the ₹10,000 crore allocated under its second phase spent till March, as reported by Mint earlier.